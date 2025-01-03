Search underway for missing 17-year-old girl last seen leaving home in Henderson

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Multiple law enforcement agencies converged near the outskirts of Henderson on Friday morning in search of a missing 17-year-old girl.

Jennaleah Reyes Hin was last seen leaving her home in the 1200 block of Grove Park Street at 8:46 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30.

A missing person flyer identifies "Jenna" as a straight-A student in her senior year at Foothill High School. It describes her as standing 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighing 163 pounds. She was last seen wearing black cargo pants and a black hoodie.

Investigators have spoken with Hin's boyfriend and her friends, who are said to be cooperating, according to Henderson Police Lt. Charles Hedrick.

KTNV Volunteers and law enforcement officers aid in the search for a missing 17-year-old girl in Henderson on Friday, Jan. 3, 2024.

Giving an update on the search efforts Friday afternoon, Commander Mark Speer of Red Rock Search & Rescue indicated new information led searchers to believe Hin may be within city limits, not in the desert where the search focused on Friday morning.

"The more we search out here in the desert, the higher the probability that she's not out here and she's actually in the city somewhere," Speer said. "We're really excited about that possibility."

Members of the public were asked to be on the lookout for Hin and call Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 if she is spotted.

Speer said Hin, who is considered missing and endangered, left the family home "distraught" after an argument with her parents.

Police and Hin's parents — who shared an emotional plea for the teen's return — didn't specify details of the argument. Speer characterized it as "just a normal dispute that teens have with their parents sometimes."

"I just want you to come home. I want you safe," Hin's mother said. "We love you so much. Please come home, or if you're with somebody, please bring her back home to me."

In a statement to Channel 13, Henderson Police confirmed they responded to Hin's home the night she went missing but had no success finding her.

Search crews initially focused their efforts in the desert south of Henderson after a search dog picked up Hin's scent on Thursday afternoon, Speer said. He said searchers picked up the trail again Friday morning, "but the track is old now and not very good."

Henderson Police noted Hin has been entered into the National Crime Information Center database as a missing person.

We'll update this report as we learn more.