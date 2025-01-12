'Our home is broken without her': Candlelight vigil held for 17-year-old Jennaleah Hin

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A candlelight vigil was held for 17-year-old Jennaleah 'Jenna' Hin on Saturday afternoon near Horizon Ridge and Mission Drive.

Dozens of Jenna's friends, family and loved ones placed stuffed animals, flowers and candles at a makeshift memorial in honor of the Foothill High School teen.

"I don't think we can ever recover as our home is broken without her," said Jenna's mother, who shared a few words during the candlelight vigil. "I walk daily in my home searching for her. "

"Your face will never be forgotten. Our home will never be the same," said Jenna's stepfather, Corey Swanson.

The 17-year-old girl was reported missing on Dec. 30 and was found dead six days later in the desert.

According to Jenna's biological father, Hina Hin, she took a weapon from her home that he says belonged to her stepfather, who is an officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department.

"They could have found so many ways to prevent this from happening. And this is honestly a 100% wrongful death for my daughter. And she should have been alive today, talking to me, hugging me, kissing me. And I can't do that no more. That's why I'm crying for help," Hin said.

Channel 13 reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department to learn if Jenna's stepfather is under investigation or put on leave as the investigation continues. We also wanted to know if the gun utilized in incident was the stepfather's gun.

The North Las Vegas Police Department says they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Jenna's suicide.

A spokesperson for NVLPD shared the following via email:

"At this time, we are not commenting on any current or potential internal investigations, including matters involving Officer Corey Swanson.



This is an open Henderson Police Department investigation and we will refer you to that agency for any questions about their case."

We contacted Jenna's stepfather for comment and have not heard back.

Channel 13 also reached out to the Henderson Police Department to get the latest in the investigation. We are still waiting on a response.

Meantime, loved ones we spoke with Saturday during the vigil told us they want to remember Jenna for her character.

"She always looked out for her friends. She was kind, she never had a negative word to say. She was a positive young lady and she was a sweetheart. My daughter had nothing but good things to say about that baby," said Vanessa Muhammad.

Muhammad told us her daughter and Jenna became friends after meeting each other through a mutual friend.

She tells us this has been a challenging time for her.

"She says it's not real to me right now. I am just expecting her to show up," said Muhammad. "She's having a hard time because it just dawned on her, she [Jenna] won't be at school on Monday. She won't walk her to her class."