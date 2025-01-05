Coroner determines cause of death for missing Henderson 17-year-old 'Jenna' Hin

HENDERSON (KTNV) — A body found in a desert area west of Henderson has been identified as missing Foothill High School senior Jennaleah Hin.

The Clark County Coroner's Office confirmed the girl's identity in an email to Channel 13 on Monday.

On Tuesday, the coroner's office determined she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

This comes after Henderson Police announced the discovery of a body near Desert Sunflower Circle and Spanish Needle Street on Sunday morning.

At the time, police said the person they found matched Hin's description. Officials noted their preliminary investigation revealed no signs of foul play.

Hin was first reported missing the evening of Monday, Dec. 30. Investigators said video showed Hin leaving her family's home in the 1200 block of Grove Park Street at 8:46 p.m.

Henderson Police were called to the home that night but had no success locating the girl, Lt. Charles Hedrick said Friday.

Officials leading the search said Hin had never run away from home before, describing her as a "straight-A student, exemplary in every way."

Hin and her parents got into an argument before she left her home, Commander Mark Speer of Red Rock Search & Rescue said. He characterized it as "just a normal dispute that teens have with their parents sometimes," and did not go into further detail when asked.

On Sunday, a memorial of flowers and tributes took shape near the site where Hin's body was found, with community members expressing their sadness at the news on social media.

"This is horrific. Thoughts are with her family and everyone who knew her and the students and staff at Foothill," one user wrote.

Another wrote, "My heart breaks for her parents."

Foothills High School, where Hin was a student, sent the following letter out on Sunday:



Dear Foothill High School Families,



It is with deep sympathy that I inform you of the passing of a Foothill High School student. It is never easy to lose a valuable life, especially at a young age, and we will truly remember this student as part of our Falcon community.



We are working to ensure students have the support and resources they need to get through this challenging time. Counselors and social workers will be available for students tomorrow in the library.



Please monitor any signs of grief or behavioral changes in your child as this loss may affect them in unexpected ways, as well as keep your lines of communication open with them. It is essential to be honest with your child and allow them to express feelings of disbelief, anger, and/or grief. Reassure your child that there is always someone with whom they can talk and that these feelings are normal.



If you have any concerns or questions about your child, please contact Foothill's main office at 702-799-3500.



Sincerely,



Jonathan Synold

Principal





I did reach out to Hin's stepfather, Corey Swanson. A spokesperson for the family returned a comment saying, "He will not be answering any texts or calls at this time in relation to the recent development for this tragedy."

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of self-harm, please know you are not alone, and support is available.

Call or text a crisis counselor at 988. For a full list of resources, click here.

