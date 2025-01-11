Biological father of missing teen found dead speaks out

HENDERSON (KTNV) — As the community comes together to remember a young life gone too soon, the father of a Henderson girl who took her own life says he believes her death could have been prevented.

I spoke with Californian Hina Hin earlier this week. He's the biological father of Jennaleah Hin. The 17-year-old girl was reported missing on Dec. 30 and found dead six days later in the desert with a gunshot wound to her head.

According to Hin, Jennaleah took a weapon from her home that he says belonged to her stepfather, who is an officer with the North Las Vegas Police Department.

"They could have found so many ways to prevent this from happening. And this is honestly a 100% wrongful death for my daughter. And she should have been alive today, talking to me, hugging me, kissing me. And I can't do that no more. That's why I'm crying for help," said Hin.

Channel 13 reached out to the North Las Vegas Police Department to see if Hin's stepfather is under investigation or put on leave as the investigation continues and to confirm ourselves whether the gun utilized in Jennaleah's suicide was the stepfather's gun.

The North Las Vegas Police Department says they are still investigating the circumstances surrounding Jennaleah's suicide.

We contacted Jennaleah's stepfather for comment and have not heard back.

