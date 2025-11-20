Henderson City Council unanimous in vote to censure Councilwoman Carrie Cox

HENDERSON (KTNV) — The Henderson City Council voted unanimously on Monday to censure Councilwoman Carrie Cox following a police investigation into misconduct allegations.

The council held a special meeting to consider a formal censure resolution in response to the 10-month police investigation that uncovered multiple allegations of misconduct.

The agenda and documents for the meeting include more than 70 pages of evidence against Cox. The allegations include misconduct, unauthorized access to confidential information, and operating an unlicensed daycare out of her home.

Cox also faces a felony charge for allegedly secretly recording private conversations of fellow Councilwoman Monica Larson without consent at a city event. Video evidence from the grand jury case shows Cox hiding behind a curtain at a city event.

The documents include a cease and desist letter from Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero's attorney, sent to Cox, alleging she had spread false rumors defaming the mayor by claiming she had an extramarital affair.

Romero made a statement on January 20 addressing the situation.

"I believe families are sacred," Romero said. "My husband and I have worked hard to build a strong and solid foundation not only for us, but for our children and grandchildren. It is unfortunate I had to resort to legal action to protect mine. These untruths will not be tolerated."

The censure's approval will limit Cox's interactions with city staff to only the city manager, city attorney, and city clerk.

