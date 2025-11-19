Henderson Councilmember Carrie Cox faces possible censure

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Henderson councilwoman Carrie Cox is facing a possible censure from the City Council in a special meeting on Monday, Nov. 24.

Cox, who represents Ward 3, was indicted by a Clark County grand jury on a felony charge for allegedly recording a private conversation of another councilwoman while hiding behind a curtain on Jan. 9, 2025.

According to the City Council, Cox's alleged misconduct violates the Exceptional Governance Policy & Protocol, adopted on Jan. 16, 2024. According to the City Council, the policy was created in response to "behaviors by Councilmember Cox that members of the City Council and City staff had observed to undermine the council-manager form of government."

The agenda cites several examples leading to their decision to possibly censure Cox, including LVMPD's 10-month investigation into alleged misconduct from Cox, including recording a private conversation between colleagues, using her position for private gain and benefit, disseminating confidential information to the media and running an illegal daycare service from her home.

The agenda also provides a cease and desist letter from private counsel representing Henderson Mayor Michelle Romero alleging that Cox was "spreading rumors about a purported extra-marital affair, including at various dinners and throughout the Southern Hills Republican Women organization," the letter states.

In addition to the cease and desist letter, the exhibits also include an email from the HR Director accusing Cox of gossiping about another councilmember, alleging that they were intimidating and hitting Cox.

A censure would allow the City and the City Council to distance themselves from alleged "inappropriate" behaviors from Cox and formally reprimand her. The censure does not remove her from her position.

The agenda also states that the City Council admonishes Cox from engaging in similar conduct and would remove her from all regional boards and commissions on which she currently serves as a representative.

Channel 13 reached out to Cox's attorney for a statement regarding the possible censure and has not heard back.

Cox is set to be back in court for her initial arraignment on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

