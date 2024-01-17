New 'governance policy' sparks controversy among Henderson city officials, residents

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A controversial agenda item led to an intense debate between Mayor Michelle Romero and Councilwoman Carrie Cox at a Henderson city council meeting on Tuesday night.

Councilwoman Carrie Cox criticized a new governance policy that outlines rules and limitations for the city’s elected officials.

“This policy outlines that all constituents' complaints must be brought to the chief of staff first and cannot be brought to council members until the complaint has been fully vetted and resolved… I am concerned that this practice lacks transparency as we are effectively telling the very people that elected us that we are not accessible to them,” Cox said.

The policy imposes certain limitations on elected officials, ranging from their role in city functions to interactions with the media and their conduct during council meetings.

“In no way, shape, or form is this meant to stifle any communication with our residents. In fact, it lays out the groundwork to make sure that we have all sides of an issue that is being put before us rather than just one side or another. Everybody had an equal opportunity to have input and to come up with this policy, and I find it disappointing that it was characterized as a way to have shady operations,” said Mayor Romero.

According to documents, council members will now have to consult with the Office of Public Information before speaking out about their stance on an issue. If a council member wants to give an opinion that doesn’t align with what the city is saying, that council member would have to state that their opinions do not reflect those of the City of Henderson.

Additionally, the policy could limit how elected officials respond to complaints or concerns from their constituents.

“As a resident, I have put in phone calls, and I have not gotten messages returned. I’ve been put off, handed off to staff on occasion, and not heard anything back. I want to talk to you if it’s who I voted for. I want an answer from you. I want you to be accountable to me on that,” said a resident at the meeting.