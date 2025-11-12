Documents reveal Henderson Councilwoman allegedly hid behind curtain to record colleague

HENDERSON (KTNV) — Channel 13 has received additional documents revealing more details about the grand jury indictment of Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox for allegedly recording the conversation of Councilwoman Monica Larson while hiding behind a curtain.

According to the document, the incident happened on Jan. 9, 2025, during a retirement party at Henderson City Hall, just days after Larson was sworn into office on Jan. 7, 2025.

WATCH: Jhovani Carrillo reports the latest alleged misconduct of Henderson councilwoman

Arrest report provides new details of alleged misconduct by Henderson Councilwoman Carrie Cox

The new document includes testimony from four witnesses from the grand jury indictment on Nov. 4, including testimony from Monica Larson.

Before the Jan. 9 incident, Larson said she had a few run-ins with Cox, "And then after I registered to run for office, then she contacted me and said she wanted to help me."

According to Larson, Cox was allegedly offering untruthful information and that she "kept catching her in many untruths."

The prosecutor asks, "So fair to say your relationship with Carrie Cox was not friendly?"

Larson replies, "No."

On Jan. 9, Larson said she was having a private conversation with someone about Cox's alleged "aggressive behavior, her untruthfulness and the things she's done," when Cox "jumped from behind the curtains with her cell phone in the air and started screaming, you're a liar, you're liar. I have my cell phone on. I'm recording you."

Larson reiterated that she believed she was having a private conversation between herself and two others before Cox had allegedly "jumped" from behind the curtain.

Shortly after, Larson testifies that she and Cox had an exchange before Cox abruptly left.

Larson states she was surprised to see Cox there.

"Because she had told everyone she left an hour earlier," Larson said.

According to Nevada state law NRS 200.650, states "a person shall not intrude upon the privacy of other persons by surreptitiously listening to, monitoring or recording, or attempting to listen to, monitor or record, by means of any mechanical, electronic or other listening device, any private conversation engaged in by the other persons, or disclose the existence, content, substance, purport, effect or meaning of any conversation so listened to, monitored or recorded, unless authorized to do so by one of the persons engaging in the conversation."

On Monday night, Channel 13 reached out to Cox for comment on the situation and received a statement from Cox's attorney that read:

“The beauty of our criminal justice system is that all those accused within it are presumed innocent and afforded the opportunity to defend themselves through the court process. There is much more that will come to light throughout this process and Mrs. Cox very much looks forward to addressing these allegations through the appropriate channels in Court. My client has a long history as a contributing and dedicated citizen of her community, has absolutely zero criminal history, and is confident those things will remain true and she will be exonerated when all is said and done.”



Cox faces a felony charge and is scheduled to appear in court on Thursday, Nov. 20.

