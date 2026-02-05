Over a dozen people killed in Las Vegas traffic crashes in January, Metro police report

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — New data from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reveals the deadly reality of valley roads, with 13 people losing their lives in traffic crashes during January alone.

Many of the fatal crashes involved pedestrians and motorcycles, according to Metro Police. The department says multiple crashes are occurring at the same intersections throughout the valley.

The intersection of Desert Inn Road and Valley View Boulevard has been identified as one of the 50 most dangerous intersections in Metro's jurisdiction during January.

Officers say speeding, running red lights and distracted driving continue to be the top causes of these crashes. Police warn that just a few seconds of rushing or looking down at a phone can change lives forever.

People who regularly walk or ride through the Desert Inn and Valley View intersection say crossing there can be unpredictable. When told it was one of the most dangerous intersections in the valley, commuters weren't surprised.

"I believe it, man. I do," said Isaiah Salano, who rides his e-scooter through the area to work every day. "I believe it because it happens everywhere and it can happen any time, any moment, so you gotta really be careful.

"People that are driving, sometimes it could be someone that's under the influence or someone that's not right in the head or maybe just going through some things," Salano said.

Shimron Robinson, another commuter, described the challenges of navigating the intersection.

"You definitely have to be careful crossing the street. The traffic moves faster than it seems, and you have certain curves and hills," he said. "Some lights stay red for a long time, and some change fast, so it's very dangerous. You have to be careful and try to cross at the stop lights and not rush."

Metro Police say many of the fatal crashes involve pedestrians and motorcycle riders. Police say enforcement and education efforts will continue, but real change also depends on drivers' decisions behind the wheel.

Officers are urging drivers to slow down, look twice and give themselves extra time. Police remind the community that no destination is worth a life.

The 13 lives lost in just one month serve as a reminder that every decision behind the wheel matters, according to Metro Police.