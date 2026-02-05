LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Student safety remains a critical concern across the Las Vegas Valley, prompting parents to take action after a series of tragic incidents near local schools.

The issue gained renewed attention during Superintendent Jhone Ebert's State of the District address last week, where alarming statistics revealed the scope of the problem. More than 220 children were struck by vehicles throughout the community between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. in 2026, nearly doubling from 120 incidents the previous year.

WATCH: Shellye Leggett speaks to parents who say they sprung to action to keep students safe

Parent-led crosswalk initiative in Las Vegas looking to expand to more schools

"These incidents range in severity from students who were not injured to students who unfortunately passed away due to the injuries," Ebert said.

The crisis became personal for Ashley Brewer, secretary of Walk Safely Las Vegas, when her 16-year-old son was hit and injured in a school crosswalk outside Arbor View High School last year.

"It was scary. It's not a call a parent wants to get," Brewer said.

Just weeks after her son's accident, 18-year-old McKenzie Scott was struck and killed crossing that same crosswalk, spurring Brewer and other parents into action.

PREVIOUS REPORTING| Parents and students demand change to improve road safety near schools

Community calls for crosswalk improvements following McKenzie Scott's death

"We decided to take action and began crossing kids across the street," Brewer said.

That's how Walk Safely Las Vegas was born. The organization started with eight to 10 parent volunteers helping students cross streets safely. As word spread about their initiative, more parents expressed safety concerns about their children's schools.

One grandparent described the dangerous conditions they witness daily.

"Very, very, because I've seen people, their parents here, they don't look where they're going and they, when the cops not here, they make all kinds of illegal turns," the grandparent said.

The demand for the organization's services has grown significantly, with requests coming from across the valley.

"Hey, I'm on Southwest, where can I go? Hey, I'm over by Bonanza. Can I volunteer?" Brewer said, describing typical calls they receive.

"We've had quite a few requests to come out and look at other schools to see how they can be better serviced or enhanced for the kids," Brewer said.

Brewer wants to help protect all school crosswalks in the valley, but their service remains limited by volunteer availability. Joining the organization requires completing a questionnaire, three days of training, and two days of supervision.

"I feel like there's always going to be an area of need where there are students that need to get to school," Brewer said.

