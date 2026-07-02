Over 10 tons of illegal fireworks confiscated ahead of America's 250th anniversary

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's that time of year — fireworks stands have opened up around the valley, and will continue to sell their sparklers until July 4.

But not all fireworks are created equally. The ones you buy at the usual stands are only available for purchase between June 28 and July 4, and are labeled "safe and sane." These are the only fireworks approved for purchase and use in Clark County.

Local News Officials discuss fireworks safety as Fourth of July holiday weekend approaches KTNV Staff

All other fireworks are considered illegal — and so far, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) has confiscated over 10 tons of them this year alone.

Last year, we told you that more than 5,000 pounds were confiscated from a single weekend of enforcement in Las Vegas.

In a social media post, LVMPD reminded the public that "only 'Safe-N-Sane' fireworks purchased from authorized Clark County retailers are legal for personal use" after announcing that more than 20,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were seized in 2026.

LVMPD has confiscated more than 10 tons of illegal fireworks this year.



As Southern Nevada prepares to celebrate Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of American independence, we are reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly and make safety a priority this holiday… pic.twitter.com/JrLc0N4q2C — LVMPD (@LVMPD) July 1, 2026

Why? Metro considers them to be "one of the biggest public safety concerns," according to the post.

"As Southern Nevada prepares to celebrate Independence Day and the 250th anniversary of American independence, we are reminding everyone to celebrate responsibly and make safety a priority this holiday weekend.



Thousands of residents and visitors are expected to attend events throughout the valley, including First Friday, celebrations on the Las Vegas Strip, and community festivities across Clark County. LVMPD has comprehensive operational plans in place and will have an increased law enforcement presence throughout the weekend to help keep everyone safe." — LVMPD

To help you prepare for a safe Fourth of July, here are some things you should know:



Fireworks that leave the ground, explode midair, or were bought outside of Clark County are probably illegal .

. Do not call 911 to report illegal fireworks — Call 311 or 702-828-3111 instead , and only contact 911 if your emergency involves fire, injury, or immediately threatens someone's life or property.

— Call or , and only contact 911 if your emergency involves fire, injury, or immediately threatens someone's life or property. Juvenile curfew laws are still in place during summer break — which means those under 18 years of age need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the Strip and near Fremont Street Experience.

during summer break — which means those under 18 years of age from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. on the Strip and near Fremont Street Experience. Expect a DUI enforcement blitz this holiday weekend, and plan to use rideshare services, designated drivers, or taxis before your celebrations begin.

Local News Fireworks, wildfire risk, and how to avoid a $500 ticket this Fourth of July Alyssa Roberts

Wondering what constitutes as a "safe and sane" firework? Channel 13 previously spoke with an expert to learn more.

WATCH | Firework safety ahead of July 4th