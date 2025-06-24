LVMPD confiscates nearly 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks, shares firework safety PSA

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — LVMPD shared that nearly 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated in an attempt to enter Clark County, resulting in 56 citations.

"Illegal fireworks are not just dangerous. They can cause fires, injuries, air pollution, and serious disruptions to neighbors, veterans, pets, and the entire community," said LVMPD in a post.

Illegal fireworks are also expensive — LVMPD said fines for possession, transportation, or use of illegal fireworks can result in minimum fines of $500, and climb up to $10,000.

Ahead of Fourth of July festivities, officials are on the lookout for illegal fireworks, saying that "firework enforcement traffic stops and confiscation of illegal fireworks continue through the July 4 holiday." Their recent tweet serves as a reminder to the Clark County community to only purchase and launch "Safe and Sane" fireworks for their celebrations.

In 2024, Channel 13 sat down with TNT Fireworks' General Manager and discussed what separates "Safe and Sane" fireworks from illegal ones — if you're unsure of the difference, click here to learn more.

See illegal fireworks near you? Report them at iSpyFireworks.com.