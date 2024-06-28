Experts stress firework safety ahead of Fourth of July celebrations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Fourth of July is right around the corner, and the excitement around fireworks is building. While we all love the festive explosions, it’s important to remember that fireworks can be very dangerous, and safety should always come first.

Safety experts urge people to purchase only “Safe and Sane” fireworks, which are properly labeled and tested, and to avoid illegal fireworks that shoot into the air.

Experts also advise setting up fireworks in a clean, open area free of debris and trash. It’s crucial to have a hose or a bucket of water nearby to wet down used fireworks and let them rest safely.

Jason Glass, General Manager of TNT Fireworks, emphasizes the importance of using locally tested “Safe and Sane” fireworks that stay on the ground, as opposed to illegal ones that shoot into the air.

Safe and Sane fireworks have been tested multiple times. They’ve been locally approved and they function in a manner that keeps everyone safe,” said Glass.

For more information on fireworks safety, you can visit the TNT website by the clicking the link here.