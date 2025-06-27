LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As the Fourth of July approaches, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is ramping up enforcement to keep illegal fireworks off the streets — and they’re already seeing a sharp uptick in activity.

Shakeria Hawkins breaks down how Metro is increasing patrol ahead of the holiday.

Las Vegas police cracking down on illegal fireworks ahead of Fourth of July

Starting Saturday, licensed firework stands across the valley will begin selling “safe and sane” fireworks — and police say those are the only fireworks legal to use in Clark County.

According to Metro, just one weekend of enforcement has already resulted in more than 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks being confiscated. Officers have also issued nearly 60 citations since June 20.

Authorities are reminding the public that safe and sane fireworks — which do not explode or shoot into the air — are only legal from June 28 through July 4. Anything outside of that window — or outside those safety guidelines — is subject to fines and seizure.

To stay ahead of the holiday rush, Metro says they’ve established strategic surveillance points across the valley to stop illegal fireworks being brought in from out of state. Both uniformed and undercover officers are also patrolling neighborhoods, major roads, and known drop-off locations.

“A lot of people don't understand — they just want to have a good time and light off fireworks with their families and neighbors,” said Capt. Riddle with Las Vegas Metro Police. “But you can't control what goes 50 feet into the air — or what comes down after that explosion.”

Metro is urging anyone who sees illegal fireworks being used to report them online at ISpyFireworks.com .

Officers will be working 12-hour shifts on July 4 to monitor activity across the valley — and those caught with illegal fireworks can expect to lose them on the spot and pay a fine.