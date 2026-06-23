Fireworks stands appearing across Las Vegas Valley, but some locals say some are celebrating early

(NORTH LAS VEGAS) KTNV — Fireworks stands are beginning to pop up across the Las Vegas Valley, but residents are reminded that the sale and use of fireworks are not yet allowed.

In North Las Vegas, city officials say they adhere to county law, which restricts the sale and use of fireworks to June 28 through July 4.

Using fireworks before or after those dates is not allowed and can result in fines.

WATCH | We spoke to one local who said she's already hearing the celebrations near her neighborhood:

Fireworks stands are being set up across Las Vegas Valley

Vickie Clark, a North Las Vegas resident, said she and her husband have already been hearing fireworks in their neighborhood — more than a week before the Fourth of July.

"I heard them the other night — like, where did you even buy them? They go on til like I said, 2 o'clock in the morning," Clark said.

She’s not alone. Many locals have taken to social media to report incidents where neighbors were recently cited hundreds of dollars for using fireworks.

"You know you can't do this, you know it's illegal. Why!?" Clark said.

Even during the legal window, residents are only allowed to purchase and use "safe and sane" fireworks sold in Clark County.

All other fireworks are illegal, including firecrackers, Roman candles, and skyrockets.

Last year, more than 8,000 pounds of illegal fireworks were confiscated in the county and 149 people were cited. Most recently, Metro police confiscated nearly 500 boxes of professional-grade fireworks.

Aden Ocampo Gomez of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said the enforcement effort is about community safety.

"They're powerful, dangerous, and illegal to possess in our community," Ocampo Gomez said. "This is not about ruining anybody's celebration, it's about protecting our neighborhoods, our families and our community."

As the valley prepares to celebrate America's 250th birthday, Clark said she hopes residents will also be considerate of their neighbors.

"We are surrounded by military, a couple of them from Vietnam, they don't like these noises, be cautious of that," Clark said.

Residents who want to report illegal fireworks are asked not to call 911. Instead, concerns can be submitted at ispyfireworks.com.

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