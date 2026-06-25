Officials discuss fireworks safety as Independence Day holiday weekend approaches

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — "Safe and sane."

That is the annual message from Clark County officials during the summer fireworks season.

Local law enforcement and fire department officials are talking firework safety as we approach Independence Day.

Celebrations are sure to blanket the valley in an unprecedented display as we prepare to mark 250 years as a country.

WATCH the full press conference here:

FULL PRESS CONFERENCE: Officials discuss fireworks safety as Independence Day weekend approaches

Officials stressed the importance of keeping water nearby when lighting fireworks to quickly douse any flames and to soak those fireworks before disposing of them to prevent any reigniting.

Officials also noted that if you throw your fireworks in your trash can, it's important to keep those trash cans away from your home for the next few hours so that if anything does reignite, the fire doesn't jump and cause a house fire.

Officials asked that if you want to report fireworks activity, not to call 911, as that line will be used for responding to time-sensitive emergencies. They ask that you instead utilize the 311 line or report fireworks at ispyfireworks.com.

"Fireworks is part of Foruth of July; we just want people to think about it before they do it," one official said.