LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo visited Three Square Food Bank Monday morning, just two days after thousands of Nevadans lost their SNAP benefits due to a government shutdown.

WATCH | Hailey Gravitt heard from both the governor and food bank officials as to what they are doing to help those going without benefits

Nevada governor visits Three Square Food Bank to address SNAP benefit loss

The governor announced a partnership with the food bank to ensure no one goes hungry during the crisis.

"If people don't understand the situation they're in, the fear creeps in, and we are here to provide the solutions for them," Lombardo said.

The state is providing more than $38 million in funding to fuel food distribution across Nevada, ensuring every community has access to meals. When asked about what happens when that funding runs dry, Lombardo explained the state would use its fund balance and potentially tap into rainy day accounts if necessary.

Three Square CEO Beth Martino joined the governor to outline how SNAP recipients and federal workers can get help immediately.

"Right now, you know, half a million people here in Nevada are without SNAP benefits that they rely on to feed themselves and their families. So it's incredibly important that we let them know that they can find assistance," Martino said.

Three Square says they're ready to serve anyone affected by the shutdown, no questions asked. For many families, that support could mean having dinner on the table tonight.

"We're calling on the community to help support us, but we know that ultimately the solution to the situation we're in is to see the government reopened, to see SNAP benefits paid, to see federal workers receiving a paycheck, and that's what we need to try to help," Martino said.

The governor emphasized his ongoing efforts to resolve the federal shutdown, saying he has been in frequent communication with federal officials about the need to reopen the government with a clean continuing resolution.

Both the governor and Three Square committed to continuing their partnership for as long as Nevadans need assistance during this crisis.

For a list of resources, including food banks and donation sites, CLICK HERE.