Where to find food resources in Nevada amid SNAP suspension

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Congress is no closer to a resolution for the nearly month-long government shutdown, and with the Senate's adjournment until Monday, roughly 42 million Americans relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, will have their November benefits suspended come Saturday.

In Nevada, around 500,000 residents rely on SNAP benefits, prompting state leaders to prepare for a demand influx once November hits.

Thursday, state leaders approved $30 million contingency funds from the Interim Finance Committee (IFC) to support local food banks in Nevada's northern and southern halves. The committee met Thursday afternoon where they formalized the allocation.

Northern Nevadans can find food assistance through the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, and Southern Nevadans can find help through Three Square. Both food banks also offer distribution maps and food delivery services through their network and partnerships, which can all be found on their websites.

These are not the only local organizations helping with food assistance.

A pop-up food pantry is helping federal workers at Harry Reid International Airport, and the nonprofit Vegas Helps is donating $10,000 in pre-packaged meals for SNAP recipients through VegasFoodBoxes.com.

$200,000 from the IFC contingency has also been approved for the Nevada National Guard to help with food distribution.

Who can receive food assistance?

Food assistance is not just for impacted SNAP recipients. Anyone facing food insecurity can access the food banks, including the thousands of federal workers impacted by the shutdown.

For tracking purposes, the Governor's Office said both food banks will be conducting self-reporting of SNAP recipients, federal workers and anyone in need of help.

Funding and donations

While the bulk funding is coming from the $30 million contingency, more than $8.6 million federal ARPA funds have also been allocated to support the food banks.

Those federal dollars, which have already been obligated to the state, will be split two ways: 80% going to Three Square, and 20% going to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. The Governor's Office said the split was determined based on SNAP recipient data.

As the government shutdown continues, the state says they will work to find more ways to provide critical support for Nevadans. Right now, it's estimated that every dollar received by the two food banks equates to three meals, but charity alone may not be enough.

Nevada receives around $90 million per month from the federal government to fund SNAP, but with the lapse, funding now falls to the state. Food banks are anticipating strain.

At Thursday's IFC meeting, Beth Martino, president and CEO of Three Square, said, "There's probably no way philanthropy can fill this gap. We need to reopen the government."

Still, every donation and dollar counts. In Southern Nevada, in terms of the pounds they would need, distribution would have to be doubled to meet demand. That's equivalent to around 2-3 million pounds of food.

Both food banks are continuing to take donations, including monetary donations which are easier for them to manage.

See the state's full Federal Shutdown Fact Sheet below