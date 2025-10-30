LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Harry Reid International Airport has set up a pop-up food bank to support federal employees who continue working without pay during the government shutdown, now in its fifth week.

WATCH | Hailey Gravitt talked to airport officials about why something like this is needed right now:

'Need is great' for food bank helping unpaid federal workers at Las Vegas airport

The unusual sight greets passengers inside the airport terminals: tables lined with canned goods, pet food and toiletries, all donated by local businesses and community partners.

Airport staff organized the initiative to ensure Transportation Security Administration agents, air traffic controllers and other essential federal workers have access to meals while they work through the shutdown.

"They help keep our passengers safe, keep our terminals safe, and definitely our airplanes keep them running in the air and keep them safe with good traffic control," said Luke Nimmo, public information administrator at the Harry Reid International Airport.

The federal employees affected by the shutdown are Las Vegas residents and part of the local community, airport officials noted. They plan to keep the pantry open until the government shutdown ends, restocking items as supplies dwindle.

"So those federal employees, they live here. Las Vegas, they're part of our community and the airport is part of the community as well, but the need is still there," Nimmo said.

Airport officials say the need for donations grows each day as federal workers become increasingly tired and stressed, wondering how much longer they'll have to work without pay.

The airport is asking local businesses to contribute items to support the food bank. Businesses interested in donating can call the airport for more information at (702) 261-7157

