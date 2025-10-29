Nevada approves $30M contingency funds for food banks amid federal SNAP lapse

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada state leaders approved $30 million in emergency funding Wednesday to support food banks serving nearly 500,000 residents who could lose their November SNAP benefits during the ongoing government shutdown.

In a special meeting, the Nevada Board of Examiners approved the allocation from the Interim Finance Committee (IFC) to fund the Food Insecurity Nevada Plan. The funds will support the Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Three Square, which serve the state's northern and southern regions.

Nevada typically receives around $90 million in federal dollars monthly for SNAP benefits. However, the IFC said they only have $47 million in their contingency account. Officials allocated $30 million to support food banks while keeping remaining funds available for other emergencies.

When asked about alternative funding sources, the IFC said no other accounts exist to meet this level of demand. Any other option would require legislative action to appropriate the money. However, there are state leaders and members of our congressional delegation, such as Rep. Susie Lee, D-Nev., calling on Gov. Joe Lombardo to tap into the Rainy Day Fund, where roughly $1.3 billion sits for fiscal emergencies.

Rising demand strains food banks

Both food banks have activated their partnerships to serve rural communities across the state, including tribal communities.

In Southern Nevada, demand has increased significantly, according to Three Square officials.

"In Southern Nevada, over the last four months, we've seen a 16% increase of people coming into food pantries. Of that increase, 75% have been first time visitors to a food pantry, so really indicating that we have new people that are becoming food insecure over the last four months," Beth Martino said.

Martino, president and CEO of Three Square, said the organization has been conducting additional pop-up distributions to serve federal workers.

"Based on what we know we've been sending out just looking at our inventory levels, I can tell you it has been a substantial increase, and we've been doing additional pop-up distributions to serve federal workers. In terms of moving forward, looking at SNAP beneficiaries, I believe we are doing some calculations... 25%-30% of SNAP beneficiaries that would likely try to access a pantry," Martino said.

Funding food banks over SNAP recipients directly

SNAP benefits are funded entirely by the federal government and administered by states, posing questions as to why Nevada officials are opting to fund food banks instead of SNAP recipients directly.

As we have previously reported, the U.S Department of Agriculture denied the state permission to use the SNAP database to distribute benefits funded by the state — meaning Nevada officials must seek alternative methods to get food assistance to people, hence going through the food banks.

Legal challenge seeks to restore SNAP funding

The Nevada Attorney General's Office sued the Trump administration Tuesday over SNAP cuts, arguing the USDA has contingency funds necessary to feed Americans relying on federal assistance.

The USDA says the "well has run dry," and any contingency funds they do have are being saved for more immediate emergencies like natural disasters. Further, the agency says appropriations for November benefits don't exist during the shutdown, and there will be no reimbursement for states who provide benefits themselves.

Attorneys general from 23 states — including Nevada — are seeking a temporary restraining order requiring the USDA to keep SNAP funded through November. That hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

If the lawsuit succeeds, state leaders say the allocated $30 million would return to the IFC contingency fund or general fund.

State leaders also approved $200,000 in contingency funds for the National Guard to assist in food service distribution.