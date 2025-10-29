Locals prepare to lose SNAP benefits amid government shutdown

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — In just four days, life without SNAP benefits could become a harsh reality for hundreds of thousands in the Silver State. Many families are telling me that on Tuesday, they're preparing for the loss.

Tuesday was Selena Edwards' first time at The After Market food pantry in the North East Valley.

The storefront is part food pantry, part retail store.

Selena's two daughters, Christina and Camilla joining her on the shopping trip on Tuesday. Her daughters are one and two years old.

This isn't a normal trip for the Edwards family, though.

“I would normally be able to shop on the grocery side, but due to not having benefits and such, and I have no income either. I have to shop on the pantry side," said Edwards.

Selena tells me she can't work due to an injury, so the only money coming in is from her husband, but that money goes quickly. She says it mainly goes towards bills.

So, they rely on SNAP benefits to feed themselves, their daughters and their 4-year-old son.

I asked her what it would mean to her family if their SNAP benefits were taken away.

“It would drastically impact our little family," said Edwards.

That could happen starting Nov. 1. The USDA says SNAP benefits won't go out that day, impacting many in our valley.

Locals hope the government shutdown will end soon and are hoping the benefits will be restored. If not, they hope some sort of funding can be made available to help bring SNAP benefits back after Nov. 1 or to help families during this time.

Navy veteran James Sanders has to renew his benefits, but tells me he can't do that because of the shutdown.

“If I had SNAP benefits, yeah, I’d like to get some milk, some eggs and stuff like that," said Sanders.

Local Rick Moore says he's holding onto his faith during this time.

“It’s scary," said Moore. "It’s worth praying about, it’s that type of scare.

These are just some of the names and faces of those now forced to take advantage of food pantries to help make it through the shutdown.

“These types of things do help out a lot and I’m very grateful for them," said Edwards.

The After Market is open Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. every week.

The After Market Founder and CEO, Dewayne McCoy, tells me they have been struggling recently. He tells me the retail side of the business is seeing upwards of a 10% drop in sales.

He says that's also paired with an increase in the number of families accessing the food pantry. McCoy says the money to purchase everything for the pantry comes from those sales, food donations from local organizations and food banks, along with financial donations from the public.

The After Market says not only do they have this food pantry, they also offer several programs, including the ONE Extended Family Meal, giving away free healthy meals and a snack daily for all kids and teens 18 years and under.

They will also host a No Tricks Just Treats Fun Festival on Halloween, which they do annually; however, McCoy also plans to give everyone free meals during the event from 4 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. before they go trick-or-treating.

McCoy tells me he is also looking into other ways to help our community if the shutdown continues, looking to offer more food giveaways and events in the future.