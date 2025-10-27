LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The USDA has announced that, come Nov. 1, no SNAP benefits will be issued. Hundreds of thousands of Southern Nevadans who rely on the program will be affected.

The USDA also said that individual states cannot pay to continue to fund the program. The department says that states cannot cover the cost of benefits and be reimbursed because SNAP allotments are fully funded by the federal government.

WATCH | Anyssa Bohanan breaks down some of the ways the shutdown is affecting Southern Nevadans:

Nevada SNAP to go without funding as government shutdown stretches on

In a statement released Friday, Gov. Joe Lombardo also said that he has directed multiple departments to expand support for food banks and community partners that have SNAP beneficiaries, with preparations for supplemental assistance "already underway".

If you're one of the thousands of federal workers who needs assistance during the shutdown, there are multiple resources available.

Clark County officials opened a food bank for impacted federal aviation workers at Harry Reid International Airport.

Nevada WIC also has a full list of food banks and resources on its website here. NV Energy and Verizon are also offering payment assistance for impacted workers.

You can find a full list of resources and how the continued government shutdown is affecting the services you use every day on our website here.

