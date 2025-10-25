LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Nevada's Democratic members of Congress and Republican Gov. Joe Lombardo traded letters Friday, arguing about the funding of a key nutrition program that won't be available starting Nov. 1 because of the government shutdown.

Members of Congress, Governor Trade Letters Over SNAP amid Shutdown

It started with a letter from Reps. Steven Horsford, Dina Titus and Susie Lee, all D-Nev., to Lombardo, lamenting "...the ever-rising cost of living under the Trump-Vance Administration" that has left more people relying on the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, otherwise known as SNAP.

"Any lapse in these critical benefits caused by the Republican-driven government shutdown would have devastating and far-reaching consequences for our state," the representatives wrote. "We, the undersigned, urge you to take all possible actions to mitigate the harmful effects of this shutdown on Nevada's most vulnerable residents."

"...we urge you to use every tool and resources available — including calling for a Special Session of the Legislature, if necessary — to ensure the continuity of support of SNAP through November 2025," the letter adds.

In addition, State Treasurer Zach Conine — a candidate for attorney general in next year's elections — issued a news release that called for "a bipartisan solution" to help the 495,000 people who receive SNAP benefits in Nevada at a cost of about $90 million per month.

"It is unfortunate that Washington Republicans and Democrats have been unable to come together to protect access to health care and put an end to the federal government shutdown," Conine says in the release. "Because of our team's responsible fiscal management and record investment returns, and the highest Rainy Day Fund balance in history, the State has the money to provide emergency fiscal assistance to Nevadans who will lose their SNAP benefits due to the shutdown. (emphasis in original)

"Although the State of Nevada did not cause this crisis, state leaders have a responsibility to find a solution. It is clear that the Trump Administration is not interested in making sure families have enough food on the table for Thanksgiving dinner," Conine's release adds.

Lombardo responded later Friday with a letter of his own, telling the members of Congress that federal regulations make it impossible to fund the SNAP program with state dollars.

"While the State could seek access to reverted General Fund dollars, unspent American Rescue Plan Act funding, or Rainy Day Funds through legislative authorization to temporarily fund emergency benefits, the emergency program would need to stay fully distinct from SNAP to remain compliant with federal regulations, per a [United States Department of Agriculture] memo issued on Oct. 10," Lombardo wrote.

"Accordingly, per the regulations outlined by the USDA, even if I called a special convening of the Legislature and the Legislature opted to appropriate temporary SNAP funding, the State would not be able to directly fund the program," Lombardo's letter adds. "My administration has also reiterated this, repeatedly, to State Treasurer Conine."

The letter adds that the governor has directed his administration to "...expand support for food banks and community partners that serve SNAP beneficiaries." In addition, the governor says he's prepared to use the National Guard to help with food distribution.

"My administration continues to work closely with federal agencies and the White House to mitigate the effects of this shutdown on Nevada families," Lombardo adds in the letter. "We are doing everything within our authority to support Nevadans who are being hurt by the federal funding stalemate in Congress being fed by Democrats' inaction."

Lombardo has said he will be calling a special session later this year, but it's designed to deal with unfinished business from the 2025 Legislature. The final agenda for that session has not been set.

After the governor's letter was published, Horsford responded on X, saying "Governor @JosephMLombardo, I sense your frustration at the Trump Administration chaos. The unexpected changes to USDA SNAP administration will seriously affect Nevada. I’ll join you in sending a letter to the USDA asking for an immediate policy reversal so 500,000 Nevadans don’t go hungry after the 11/1 deadline."

After a morning roundtable at The Just One Project's offices in Las Vegas, Horsford said neither party had the votes to open the government without cooperation with the other. For his part, Horsford said he wouldn't vote for any bill unless it included funding health care tax subsidies and reversing some cuts made in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act that passed Congress in July.

Asked if the crisis in SNAP funding could be solved if Democrats simply supported the Republican budget resolution pending in the Senate, Horsford said no.

"Families are struggling, small businesses are struggling, workers are struggling and just reopening the government and continuing the pain that's hurting middle class families is unacceptable, it's unconscionable and it's not something that I can put my vote towards, but I am willing to find a bipartisan approach," he said.

Brooke Neubauer, CEO of The Just One Project, who gave Horsford a tour of the facility, said her center that provides food and housing assistance is unprepared for an anticipated increase in clients.

"The Just One Project, along with our other nonprofit partners, we are that safety net that people go to during a crisis," she said. "But when we have a crisis like this, that's uncontrollable. that we see an influx of people needing our services. This is where we need the community to really be aware of what's going on in our sector and how they can help to fill these gaps."

People interested in donations or volunteering can access the group's website at TheJustOneProject.org.

"This is the time where people that have a full pantry and have never experienced food insecurity, or maybe they have in their, you know, previous history, but this is the time to pay it forward," Neubauer said. "This is the time to really step up and help all of the families that are now needing supportive services due to the government shutdown."

Do you have questions about politics, elections or government? Email us using the Ask Steve link on our website.