Federal government shutdown could affect Nevada SNAP benefits if it continues

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As we enter into a fourth week, we are now in the second-longest government shutdown in modern history.

We've told you about some of the effects of the shutdown, from TSA and air traffic controllers going without pay to dozens of federal workers at the Nevada National Security Site being furloughed.

Now, Channel 13 has learned that if the shutdown continues, food stamps could also be affected.

We've received word from the Nevada Department of Human Services that "if the shutdown continues past Oct. 30, 2025, [the Division of Social Services] will not be able to issue new or ongoing benefits for November or beyond."

Roughly 500,00 Nevadans receive SNAP benefits, according to data from 2024. That's roughly 15.5% of the state's population.

