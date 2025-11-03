WATCH: Gov. Lombardo visits Three Square Food Bank as thousands go without SNAP benefits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As thousands of Nevadans miss out on SNAP benefits amid the ongoing government shutdown, many are turning to local food banks for help.

On Monday, Gov. Joe Lombardo joined Gov. Joe Lombardo joins Three Square CEO Beth Martino for a tour of Three Square.

You can watch the full briefing here:

This comes after more than $38 million in federal ARPA funding and state contingency funds had been allocated to the two main food banks serving northern and southern Nevada – Food Bank of Northern Nevada and Three Square Food Bank, respectively.

This aid is meant to help all those who rely on government food assistance to continue feeding themselves and their families.

