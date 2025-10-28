Local food bank launches emergency response as thousands to go without November SNAP benefits

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — With the recent announcement that SNAP benefits will not be distributed Nov. 1 due to the federal government shutdown, one local nonprofit is stepping up to help those in need and offering ways you can help as well.

Three Square Food Bank is expanding emergency relief efforts as families across Southern Nevada face food insecurity.

“Uncertain times can push more households into food insecurity, many for the first time,” said Beth Martino, president and CEO of Three Square Food Bank. “Thankfully, Southern Nevadans take care of one another, and no matter what, Three Square will be here for our neighbors, doing all we can to create a hunger-free community.”

Those seeking food assistance can find resources at threesquare.org or by calling 702-765-4030.

The Food Finder Map is updated daily and shows drive-thru distributions, food pantries, and meal sites.

Three Square is also hosting the following Drive-Thru Emergency Food Relief Distribution events on Saturday, Nov. 1:



From 7 a.m. until 9 a.m.

TCMI Church (5101 N. Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89130) Central Church – Hope for the City Distribution Center (1001 New Beginnings Dr, Henderson, NV 89011)

From 9 a.m. until noon

College of Southern Nevada North Las Vegas (3200 E. Cheyenne Ave, North Las Vegas, NV 89030) UNLV – Thomas & Mack (4505 S. Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89154)



Those wanting to help can do so through donations. Food donations can be dropped off at Three Square Food Bank at 4190 N. Pecos Road, from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. weekdays.

Monetary donations can also be made HERE to allow Three Square to purchase food in bulk.

Community members can also donate their time by signing up to volunteer as the demand for these services increases.

“As the need rises, Three Square is ready to respond,” said Martino. “We will continue to do what we do best — feed our neighbors.”

