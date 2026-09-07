LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Law enforcement agencies across Nevada are increasing patrols this month in an effort to improve pedestrian safety as residents and tourists continue filling valley streets.

WATCH | Adriana Gonzalez-Chavez heard from locals about their safety concerns as pedestrians:

Nevada agencies increase pedestrian safety enforcement across Las Vegas valley

The enhanced enforcement campaign runs from Sept. 5 through Sept. 22 and focuses on pedestrian safety laws for both drivers and walkers. The extra patrols are funded through Joining Forces grants from the Nevada Department of Public Safety’s Office of Traffic Safety.

For many Las Vegas residents, walking is part of everyday life.

“I walk everywhere, so if I got to go, I got to go,” Las Vegas local Secelia Brown said.

Brown has lived near the east side of Las Vegas for more than a decade. While she said walking has mostly been safe for her, she knows others who have not been as fortunate.

“A few of my friends got hit by drivers not paying attention,” Brown said.

Other pedestrians shared similar concerns about drivers at busy intersections.

“When you’re going across the street, sometimes they’re thinking about turning, they’re not always thinking about you walking and they’re not looking for the people,” Nicholas Favaloro said.

Favaloro, who often walks with his children, said he constantly reminds them to stay alert around traffic.

“They get excited," Favaloro said. “Always look both ways and be aware that they might not be looking out for you.”

Despite ongoing concerns, recent data from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department show some improvement. From 2024 to 2025, pedestrian crashes dropped by nearly 7%. So far this year, crashes are down nearly 2% compared with the same time last year.

“You can say it’s safe sometimes. Most of the times,” Brown said.

Some residents believe enforcement efforts should continue beyond September.

“I think this should be something that’s year-long, not just in September, because holidays are coming up, more tourism is coming up,” said Maria Puga, who recently moved to Las Vegas.

Officials hope the increased patrols and public awareness efforts will continue helping reduce pedestrian crashes and keep both drivers and walkers safe on valley roads.