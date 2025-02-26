National changes, local impact: Making sense of major policy changes, cost-cutting measures
Channel 13 anchors and reporters help break down the local impact of major changes happening nationally.
National impact on local lives
Major changes at the federal level are making headlines every day — and you might wonder if those ripple effects will extend to you.
Our team of anchors and reporters is working to help Las Vegas locals prepare and stay informed — breaking down the impact of policy changes, immigration reform and cost-cutting measures.
