Federal funding freeze: How might the Trump administration's order impact Nevada?

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Even though a federal judge has now temporarily blocked part of the Trump administration's plans, news of the freeze on federal money has caused mass confusion — not just among local organizations, but also with locals who rely on those dollars here in our valley.

The memo from the White House's Office of Management and Budget issued late Monday night directed a freeze on freeze federal grants and loans while agencies are asked to justify how their programs comply with the Trump administration's policies.

The question on everyone's minds: How does this affect me?

Channel 13 reporter Ryan Ketcham spent most of Tuesday reaching out to local agencies and institutions to get answers for you. The response, largely, has been that most are still trying to figure that out for themselves.

The order doesn't give specific guidance on what programs need to be suspended, but it does carve out exceptions for Medicare and Social Security benefits, plus assistance provided directly to individuals — like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

But the confusion remains, and many local organizations were worried about the lack of specifics surrounding the freeze on federal funding.

"Myself and many other colleagues in nonprofit leadership were on a call with 350 nonprofit leaders at 11 a.m. this morning, all expressing concern, confusion. We're afraid for not only the communities we serve but also our employees," Baby's Bounty CEO and executive director Kelly Maxwell told Ketcham.

Baby's Bounty, along with Las Vegas Pride and Shade Tree, all tell Channel 13 they get a significant portion of their funding from federal grants and programs.

Shade Tree CEO Lina Perez said federal funding makes up "about 40 to 50 percent" of the organization's budget, "which is still a significant amount of funding that we rely on."

Gov. Joe Lombardo commented on the matter, issuing a statement which reads in part:

"While these discussions are ongoing, it's important to reiterate that programs that provide direct benefits to Nevadans — like Medicaid, Medicare, SNAP, and Head Start — are continuing without interruption. Despite the shameless political theater on this issue, the Office of the Governor will continue to provide state agencies and Nevadans with timely, accurate, and correct information."

Nevada attorney general joins lawsuit to block the order

For his part, Attorney General Aaron Ford announced he would join 22 of his counterparts in suing the stop the Trump administration from implementing the freeze, which they argue is unconstitutional because it overrides Congress's power to decide how federal funds are spent.

“As I have stated previously, President Trump won the 2024 election and has the right to enact his policies within the bounds of the law,” Ford stated in a prepared release. “I have also said, however, that when he violates the Constitution or law, I will take any legal steps necessary to protect Nevadans."

Of the local agencies and organizations Channel 13 contacted on Tuesday, here is what we learned:

Clark County School District: "We do not anticipate an immediate interruption..."

The school district shared with KTNV-TV an email sent to its employees in which leaders noted CCSD is "working closely with the Nevada Department of Education" in response to the Office of Management and Budget's memo.

"The District, like other school districts, state and local agencies, and organizations across the country, awaits further clarity on the language contained in the memo from the Office of Management and Budget," leaders wrote in part. "Based on current information, we do not anticipate an immediate interruption to District programs and students’ services. As we learn more about the impacts of this decision, we will inform our employees, families, and the community."

Nevada Department of Transportation: "Awaiting clarity"

"NDOT continues to closely monitor the Trump Administration’s executive orders to determine what, if any impact, there may be on our projects and program," a department spokesperson stated in an email to KTNV-TV. "We are awaiting clarity on the order to assess any potential impact in the State of Nevada."

City of Henderson: "Assessing the potential impact"

A spokesperson for the City sent Channel 13 the following statement in response to our questions about the memo's impact:

"We are currently assessing the potential impact of the proposed spending freeze on federal assistance and what it may mean for our community and programs."

Clark County: Changes are "not currently impacting the services we provide to the community."

In an email to Channel 13, a spokesperson for Clark County wrote: "These changes remain fluid, and the County is working with stakeholders to get more information to better understand what is happening."

The County noted it does receive federal funding for some programs, but said it has made no changes to funding allocations, "especially for services for those in need."

"As we work to get more detailed information about how County services may be affected, we will ensure we proactively communicate with residents as needed," the statement reads.

"Clark County remains focused on our mission to provide vital services to all members of our community, and as we are not an enforcement agency, we are not engaged in the enforcement of immigration policies," the spokesperson added. "At this time, eligibility requirements have not been changed for those seeking county services or benefits."

How Nevada's elected representatives reacted to the news

In a statement posted to the congresswoman's social media platforms, Rep. Susie Lee (D-NV03) wrote that a freeze on federal funding would "have real world consequences: kids going hungry, health care providers and nonprofits shutting down, jobs disappearing, and more."

"My offices' phones are already blowing up with questions and concerns," she stated. "If you've been affected by these disruptions, I want to hear about it."

Sen. Jacky Rosen (D-NV) similarly noted "Nevadans have been calling my office all day worried about the impact of Trump's illegal funding freeze on the programs our communities depend on."

"We're working to get more information about how this freeze will hurt our state. But I can promise you this: I'll keep fighting back to get the Trump Administration to reverse course," she stated on X.

Rep. Steven Horsford (D-NV04) called the Trump administration's directive "illegal" and noted "37.2% of NV revenue came from federal $ in 2022."

In a statement posted to X, he said the order would "raise costs for housing, healthcare & food, hurt kids seniors & small biz" and "block $ for teachers, 1st responders, mental health & homeless vets."

The Constitution is clear: Only Congress controls funding, not the President.

Rep. Dina Titus (D-NV01) made a similar statement on X, writing that "Trump's order to pause federal grants and loans puts all of that and more at risk."

Last year Nevada received $9.4 billion in federal funding to support critical services, including:

$31M to Nevada State Veterans Home

$370M to @NvstateED

$580M to @nevadadot

$73M to @nv_housing



Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV) called the Trump administration's order "unbelievable."

Unbelievable. The Trump Admin. is forcing working families to go without resources they count on to keep food on their table, see a doctor, and go to school.



"It's easy for billionaires like Trump to make that decision, they don't have to pay the price. He needs to fix this now," the senator stated on X.

Nevada's sole Republican congressional representative, Mark Amodei, did not appear to make a public statement on the Trump administration's order on Tuesday.