February dates for Baby's Bounty diaper banks are here

(KTNV) — February dates for Baby's Bounty diaper banks have released for families across the state.

Families will be able to receive a week's supply of diapers and wipes for up to three children at each bank. Some banks require registration, which opens one week prior to each banks that carries that requirement.

You must provide a photo ID and proof of parental paperwork (birth certificate, Medicaid card, crib card, social security card, foster or adoption paperwork) to utilize these services.

Henderson:

📍Location: Morell Park – 500 Harris St, Henderson

🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Feb. 5

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

🚙 Drive-thru bank

Registration is required and can be found here.

Las Vegas:

📍Location: Baby’s Bounty Center for Families – 4495 W Reno Ave, Las Vegas

🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Feb. 19

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

🚙 Drive-thru bank

Registration is required and can be found here.

📍Location: Las Vegas Indian Center – 2300 W Bonanza Rd, Las Vegas

🗓️ Date: Thursday, Feb. 27

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

🚚 Mobile bank



North Las Vegas:

📍Location: Martin Luther King Jr. Senior Center – 2420 N MLK Blvd, North Las Vegas

🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Feb. 12

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. - 11 a.m.

🚙 Drive-thru bank

Registration is required and can be found here.

Reno/Sparks:

📍Location: Baby’s Bounty Northern Nevada – 1410 Greg St, #409, Sparks

🗓️ Date: Wednesday, Feb. 26

⏰ Time: 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

🚙 Drive-thru bank

Registration is required and can be found here.

Mesquite:

📍Location: Salvation Army Mesquite – 742 W Pioneer Blvd, Mesquite

🗓️ Date: Friday, Feb. 28

⏰ Time: 10 a.m. - 12 p.m.

🚚 Mobile bank