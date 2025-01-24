Unpacking immigration news: What to know about Laken Riley Act, Trump's blocked executive order

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Two major developments in President Donald Trump's commitment to cracking down on illegal immigration would have a direct impact on our community here in Las Vegas.

The president's recent executive order to end birthright citizenship failed its first legal hurdle. But the Laken Riley act is moving forward.

Riley was murdered by an undocumented immigrant from Venezuela last year. The University of Georgia student was out for a run when she was attacked.

The new bill requires the Department of Homeland Security to detain undocumented migrants who are charged with certain crimes, including theft and burglary. It's expected to be signed by the president before the end of the week.

Channel 13 anchor Abel Garcia reached out to Nevada's Senate delegation — both of whom voted to pass the bill — for their response on Thursday.

A spokesperson for Sen. Jacky Rosen's office sent a statement that reads in part, "Senator Rosen voted for this bipartisan bill to keep Nevada families safe and make sure that individuals who commit crimes are held accountable."

The office of Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto also commented on the matter, sending Channel 13 a statement that reads in part, "Nevada is home to many undocumented immigrants who are hardworking members of our community, and I'll always stand up for them. But for the small number who commit crimes, the American people expect consequences."

Nevada leaders who denounced the president's executive order on birthright citizenship cheered a federal judge's ruling on Thursday putting the order on hold.

The controversial order, signed by Trump on his first day back in office, would revoke citizenship for some children born in the U.S.

U.S. District Court Judge John Coughenour issued a temporary restraining order to stop the Trump administration from enforcing it.

The challenge in Coughenour's court was brought by attorneys general from Washington, Oregon, Arizona and Illinois. Nevada's attorney general, Aaron Ford, joined nearly two dozen attorneys general in a similar challenge filed in Massachusetts.

Ford spoke with senior political reporter Steve Sebelius about Thursday's legal development.

STEVE SEBELIUS: Does that give you some idea that the same kind of order could issue in the case that you're involved in?

AARON FORD: Well, let's be clear, it doesn't matter what court this case was brought in, the fact of the matter is it's just like the judge said, it was a blatantly unconstitutional executive order.

In a separate statement on Thursday, Ford said the judge's ruling "should be considered a victorious step toward safeguarding the Constitution and the rule of law."

"The 14th Amendment's guarantee of citizenship for anyone born on U.S. soil is not up for debate — it's a fundamental right that defines who we are as a nation," Ford stated.

The Trump administration argues the 14th Amendment "has never been interpreted to extend citizenship universally to everyone born within the United States."

The executive order sets up a legal battle that could go all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court which, in past cases, has upheld the interpretation that the 14th Amendment guarantees citizenship to everyone born in the United States.

Here in Southern Nevada, families are feeling uncertainty following the flurry of immigration-related executive orders Trump signed on Day One.

KTNV Channel 13 anchor Abel Garcia speaks to ACLU Nevada senior staff attorney Sadmira Ramic.

Abel Garcia reached out to the ACLU of Nevada on Thursday. The organization tells him they're hearing from many people who are worried and frightened about what comes next.

Senior staff attorney Sadmira Ramic says Coughenour's ruling gives families some breathing room, but there's still a lot of concern and confusion in the community.

ABEL GARCIA: For those families here in Southern Nevada who are very concerned right now, what's next?

SADMIRA RAMIC: I think one thing that I would highlight as a critical step is a lot of things can be very reactionary. There's a lot of moving parts, but I would tell people to actually look at what's coming out, make sure to verify the information when it's coming out, and to be up to speed in terms of updates and to really know their rights when it comes to either their immigration status, the immigration process, as well as what law enforcement and federal agents can or cannot do.

The executive order was set to take effect on Feb. 19 and would not impact the legal status of children born before Feb. 19, 2025.

