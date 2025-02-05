Watch Now
Crowds gather at the Las Vegas Strip to protest Trump's immigration policies

Crowds gather at the Las Vegas Strip to protest against Trump's immigration policies.
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second week in a row, residents are taking to the streets of Las Vegas to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Crowds gather at the Las Vegas Strip to protest Trump's immigration policies

On Wednesday, dozens gathered at the Belliago to voice their opinions on the current action the Trump administration is taking on undocumented immigrants across the country.

Protesters attempted to march down to the Trump International Hotel at 2 p.m., but the roads are closed to traffic and pedestrians by The Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

On Monday, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department updated its ICE policy after the signing of the Laken Riley Act. I spoke to a local expert who weighed on the new changes:

Local experts weigh in on LVMPD immigration and ICE policy update

Take a look at the past protests in Las Vegas regarding the new immigration policies:

This is a developing story. Stick with Channel 13 for the latest details.

