Crowds gather at the Las Vegas Strip to protest Trump's immigration policies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — For the second week in a row, residents are taking to the streets of Las Vegas to protest President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

On Wednesday, dozens gathered at the Belliago to voice their opinions on the current action the Trump administration is taking on undocumented immigrants across the country.

Protesters attempted to march down to the Trump International Hotel at 2 p.m., but the roads are closed to traffic and pedestrians by The Las Vegas Metro Police Department.

The group marched to Fashion Show Drive in an attempt to walk to Trump Hotel, but the street was closed to traffic and pedestrians. @KTNV pic.twitter.com/3S4L78AS2U — Joe Moeller (@joemoeller44) February 5, 2025

On Monday, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department updated its ICE policy after the signing of the Laken Riley Act. I spoke to a local expert who weighed on the new changes:

Local experts weigh in on LVMPD immigration and ICE policy update

