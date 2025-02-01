Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Protesters outside Las Vegas City Hall fighting Trump's immigration policies

Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We saw online reports and videos circulating of protesters gathering in front of Las Vegas City Hall to speak out against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Channel 13 set out a crew to the scene where our reporter Joe Moeller said dozens are lining up the sidewalks.

Protesters outside Las Vegas City Hall fighting Trump's immigration policies

This protest comes just two days after a large gathering in front of the Trump International Hotel.

Screenshot 2025-01-29 at 4.48.01 PM (1).png

Local News

Large gathering outside of Trump Hotel protesting immigration policies

KTNV Staff

This is a developing story. Stick with Channel 13 for the latest.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH