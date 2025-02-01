Protesters outside Las Vegas City Hall fighting Trump's immigration policies

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We saw online reports and videos circulating of protesters gathering in front of Las Vegas City Hall to speak out against President Donald Trump's immigration policies.

Channel 13 set out a crew to the scene where our reporter Joe Moeller said dozens are lining up the sidewalks.

This protest comes just two days after a large gathering in front of the Trump International Hotel.

