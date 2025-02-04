Protest at Charleston and Lamb turned unlawful after violent acts against officers, LVMPD say

Update 2/4 | LVMPD have provided us with a clearer picture of the prostest from Monday night.

Police said protesters began to arrive at the area of Charleston and Lamb around 6 p.m. and officers arrived to provide them with protest safety guidance.

Initially, police said the protesters remained on the sidewalk and gathered peacefully, then the protest grew to around 500 people with large groups running into the intersection and shutting down traffic.

Following these incidents, police said they gave dispersal orders in English and Spanish as the protest had now become unlawful. Police said protesters ignored the dispersal orders and attempted to retake the street.

Police said vehicles were seen driving erratically in the parking lot next to the intersection.

Police said they identified disruptive individuals and arrested them, leading to several people throwing bottles and rocks at officers. In total, police said they arrested five individuals on various charges, including one attempt to hit officers with a vehicle and a juvenile pointing a gun at air units.

A skirmish line was formed, and police said another dispersal order was given in English and Spanish with instructions on how to leave the area. They said most protesters left the area as the skirmish line approached the crowd. Everyone had left around 11:30 p.m., according to LVMPD.

LVMPD said they had no officers report any use of force and no officers were injured, but two patrol vehicles did sustain minor damage.

Under the First Amendment of the Constitution, people have the right to peacefully assemble. When traffic laws and violent activity overtake the assembly, it becomes illegal.

LVMPD have provided the following protest safety tips that you can read below at the following links.



LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Groups of people have gathered near Charleston and Lamb Boulevards in the east valley to protest recent immigration policies.

Las Vegas Metro police are on the scene, closing roadways and redirecting traffic.

This comes as ongoing protests on immigration policy spread across the nation, with several already taking place here in Las Vegas.

