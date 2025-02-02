Protestors gathered outside southwest valley Target as retailer rolls back DEI programs

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Another protest against President Donald Trump's administration and its immigration policies drew about two dozen people in the southwest valley on Saturday afternoon.

The crowd lined the sidewalks outside of the Target on Flamingo near Hualapai.

Why outside Target? Organizers say it's not about a spike in their prices but about a rollback on their diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

"They've had some incidents where they've gotten rid of Black and brown-owned products, and so we're out here kind of boycotting," said one of the protest's organizers Yasmin Salas.

The protest Saturday comes after Target's recent decision to end their DEI programs, and joins activists in Minnesota calling for a national boycott of the retailer outside of their Minneapolis headquarters earlier this week, according to reporting from the Associated Press.

"Me and my friends decided that so many people can't show up to the protests during the week, so we wanted to make it possible for other people to show up," Salas said.

Protests in Las Vegas against the Trump administration earlier this week drew crowds of close to 100 people outside of Trump International Hotel Wednesday night, and outside of Las Vegas City Hall Friday night.

"It's important to come out to educate everyone that this is not just our issue or their issue. This is an everyone united issue," Larisa Henderson, who attended both protests earlier this week, said.

Saturday's turnout started slow but picked up as afternoon turned to evening, with plenty of chants from the crowd and cars honking their horns in support as they drove by.

"I really didn't think it would be this much," Salas said. "It was just me and a couple girls from the first protest hoping that we can start something, even if it was little. As you can tell, there's a lot [of people here], strength in numbers. I'm really happy with the turnout."

People at the protest say they have no plans to slow down. In fact, they say there's another protest planned for next Wednesday, a march from the Bellagio to–once again–the Trump International Hotel.