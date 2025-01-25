President Trump to deliver remarks in Las Vegas on Saturday

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — President Trump is scheduled to deliver his remarks in Las Vegas on Saturday, making his first trip to the state since Nevada turned red in the 2024 election.

Governor Joe Lombardo and Chairman Michael J. McDonald are set to welcome the president upon his arrival to the state.

He will be at the Circa Resort & Casino on the third floor in the Galaxy meeting room.

Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and President Trump will be giving his remarks at 12:30 p.m.

You can sign-up for the event here.