Local experts weigh in on LVMPD immigration and ICE policy update

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The signing of the Laken Riley Act has pushed the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department to update its policy on who can be reported to Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

This is the first piece of legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump, now Metro is able to report more types of crimes to ICE.

I looked into what these changes are.

Immigration has turned into a hot button issue in recent weeks. Raids across the country are even sparking demonstrations in Las Vegas.

▶ Watch Protesters outside Las Vegas City Hall fighting Trump's immigration policies

ICE raids are targeting people in the United States illegally who have committed crimes, and changes are coming fast — even here locally.

"The types of offenses in which law enforcement should notify ICE has been expanded to generally theft related expenses, burglary, theft and assault on an officer," said David Roger, the former Clark County District Attorney.

Roger is also with the Las Vegas Police Protective Association.

While the new law could mean more people who commit crimes are reported, Roger said the concept of reporting people to ICE isn't new at Metro.

"Generally it has been for violent offenses, at one point Metro had deputized 287G officers in the jail — these are people, officers deputized by ICE to interview people whose immigration status is an issue and issue detainers," Roger said.

While she says she wants more done to keep families safe in the state, our U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Maso was one member of Congress who voted to pass the Laken Riley Act.

"I believe like all Nevadans, if you commit a crime you should be held accountable," Sen. Cortez Masto said.

I spoke with immigration attorney Miguel Haras, who said there is some concern.

"The overall consensus with immigration attorneys is that people will be more afraid," Haras said.

He worries people won't come forward when crime happens if more reporting to ICE happens.

"I think it is going to overall cause fear and people will be less likely to work with LVMPD," Haras said. "That is going to cause people to not call the police for help in my opinion."

The Laken Riley Act is named after a Georgia nursing student who was killed by a Venezuelan undocumented immigrant, who was previously arrested and paroled into the U.S. under the previous administration.

