LVMPD revises policy in response to the passing of Laken Riley Act

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metro Police Department revised its policy in response to the recent passing of the Laken Riley Act on Wednesday by the Donald Trump administration.

In a statement on Friday, LVMPD said they have expanded the list of changes against 'foreign-born individuals' that must be reported to ICE by the Detentions Services Division.

In part, the quote reads:

Although Nevada peace officers have the authority to assist in enforcing federal laws, LVMPD officers will not enforce immigration violations. Officers will not stop and question, detain, arrest, or place an immigration hold on any individuals on the grounds they are undocumented immigrants. However, LVMPD will share criminal intelligence regarding transnational organized crimes and international terrorism with any and all law enforcement agencies to include ICE. Citizens reporting suspected undocumented immigrants will be referred to the local ICE office.

In the statement, it also says that if a foreign-born individual is arrested and charged with a violent felony, domestic violence, DUI, burglary, theft, larceny, petit larceny or assaulting an officer, ICE will be notified at the time of booking and release.