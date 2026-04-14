LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Suspended Las Vegas Judge Michele Fiore will continue fighting, legally and politically, after the Nevada Supreme Court on Friday dismissed an appeal that sought to restore her to the bench.

Fiore, who a jury found in 2024 had taken money ostensibly raised for the statute of a fallen Metro Police officer and allegedly used it for personal expenses instead, sought to dismiss a suspension issued to her by the Commission on Judicial Discipline.

Steve Sebelius explains what the court ruling means and what comes next for Michele Fiore:

Michele Fiore vows to continue legal fight after NV Supreme Court dismisses effort to reinstate her

Fiore's attorney, Paola Armeni, argued in court papers that the commission was investigating her client for conduct that occurred before she took the bench, which is outside its jurisdiction. Not only that, but Fiore never faced punishment after President Donald Trump pardoned her.

But a unanimous Nevada Supreme Court ruled the commission had yet to finish its investigation or file charges, and that it was premature to dismiss the case at this stage. The matter now returns to the commission for further investigation and a possible complaint.

Armeni said she believed the case will wind up before the court at some point anyway and said she was disappointed by the ruling. But, she added, Fiore would fight on.

"The one thing about Judge Fiore is she is resilient, and she does not back down without a fight, and she is moving full speed ahead," Armeni said. "I know that she has a lot of support in Pahrump and ultimately, it will be the voters that will decide whether they think she should be on the bench or not, and that's how it should be."

That decision, however, will be made under the cloud of a suspension that began after the jury's verdict, which came in October 2024.

Local News Michele Fiore suspended without pay after conviction in fraud case KTNV Staff

Despite the suspension, Fiore filed for re-election in March and faces three other candidates in the June 9 primary.

While the commission is prohibited from punishing Fiore for the jury's finding or other actions she took before taking the bench, it can punish her for her conduct as a judge. The complaint apparently centers on Fiore failing to make restitution to donors whose money she allegedly misused. (Armeni says Fiore adamantly denies she misused funds.)

"We know that there's no legal obligation to pay anybody back," Armeni said. "We also know, which I think is probably the most compelling, is that none of these donors filed the complaint against her."

Instead, the commission itself filed the complaint. Commissioners police misconduct by judges to ensure public confidence in the judiciary and the justice system in general.

Armeni says she's preparing documents to answer the commission's complaint, which was waylaid by the Supreme Court appeals finally decided Friday. Fiore can appeal any finding again to Supreme Court justices.

In a lengthy post on Facebook, Fiore thanked her supporters and stressed Friday's ruling was a procedural decision. "On Friday afternoon, April 10th, a decision by the Nevada Supreme Court was not a ruling on the merits of my case," she wrote. "The Court made clear that the issues raised must continue through the process before the [Judicial Discipline] Commission." Added Fiore:

"This case is bigger than one judge. It is about ensuring that every public servant is afforded due process, and that no system operates without limits or accountability. And I intend to see that through."

If you have a question about politics or government in Southern Nevada, Channel 13 senior political reporter Steve Sebelius can help answer it. Fill out the form at ktnv.com/asksteve and let him know what you think: