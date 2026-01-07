Michele Fiore announces reelection bid for Pahrump Justice of the Peace

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Pahrump Justice of the Peace Michele Fiore has announced her reelection bid.

In a social media announcement, Fiore said she is "excited to be running for re-election and deeply motivated by the continued support of the people I serve. I am running because I believe in courage over convenience, principle over politics, and the right of the people, not institutions to choose their leaders."

Fiore is currently suspended from the bench due to an investigation by the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline. The Nevada Supreme Court stayed proceedings on July 2.

That was after a federal jury found her guilty of six counts of wire fraud and one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud. Fiore was accused of funneling money from charitable and political causes into accounts for her own personal use and spending it on things like living expenses, plastic surgery and her daughter's wedding.

Following the conviction, the commission modified her suspension from the bench and took away her annual judicial salary, which is about $90,000. The commission stated that was because they received additional complaints against Fiore, which they were looking into.

Then, in April, President Donald Trump pardoned Fiore, who has maintained her innocence throughout court proceedings.

Last month, attorneys for both Fiore and the Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline asked the Nevada Supreme Court to expedite the appeal process.

The Nevada Supreme Court issued a ruling on Dec. 22. The court stated they will expedite the resolution of the appeal. However, the court stated Fiore's suspension is not preventing her from filing for reelection so her suspension will stay in place for the time being.

No future hearing dates have been scheduled, and no other documents have been filed in the case, as of Wednesday afternoon.

