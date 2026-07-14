LVCVA board approves raise, $240K performance bonus for CEO Steve Hill

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority Board unanimously approved a 6% merit raise and a $240,603 performance bonus for President and CEO Steve Hill on Tuesday.

The vote increases Hill's annual base salary to $566,755, bringing his total compensation for the year to $807,358.

When hired for the position in 2018, Hill’s base salary was $375,000.

Hill has served as the LVCVA's president and CEO since 2018. He leads the public agency responsible for promoting Las Vegas as a tourism destination, attracting conventions, meetings, sporting events and special events to Southern Nevada. The LVCVA also owns and operates the Las Vegas Convention Center and the Las Vegas Monorail.

Before approving the raise and bonus, the board reviewed Hill's annual performance evaluation and a compensation analysis comparing his pay with chief executives at similar destination marketing organizations.

Following the vote, Channel 13 asked Hill how he responds to people who question whether a bonus of that size is an appropriate use of public funds.

"You know I'm very privileged to have the job, and I leave it to the board to talk about my compensation," Hill said.

Channel 13 also asked Hill whether he had any role in negotiating his own pay.

"No. I am not at all involved in the conversation about what I'm paid," Hill said.

The LVCVA says it is funded primarily through room tax revenue.