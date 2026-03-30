Announcement of 'milestone moment for Las Vegas' expected at Allegiant Stadium

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A major announcement is expected at Allegiant Stadium on Monday afternoon.

Officials with the Las Vegas Raiders organization are holding a press conference to mark what they are calling "a milestone moment for Las Vegas."

🔴 WATCH LIVE 🔴 The press conference at Allegiant Stadium is scheduled to kick off at 1:30 p.m. We'll have full coverage streaming here:

Happening now

The exact reason for the event is still a secret, as of Monday morning. But it comes after ESPN reported last week that the NFL is expected to choose Las Vegas to host Super Bowl LXIII.

League owners are meeting this week to vote on the location for 2029's Big Game. League insiders have reported the vote is just a matter of formality.

Channel 13's sports team will be at the announcement to bring you the latest updates on air and online.