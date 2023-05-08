Lucky winner takes home big money after hitting jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky guest is going home with a big payday.
Caesars Entertainment said that on Wednesday around 11 p.m., a Rewards member hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing Mississippi Stud Poker at Paris Las Vegas.
The winner took home $277,866.
MORE RECENT GAMING WINS:
- Boyd Gaming guests win more than $32 million in April
- Player at Caesars Palace wins $139k jackpot while betting $750
- Two jackpot winners hit big money within 12 hours on the Strip
- Lucky St. Patrick;s Day gambler hits six-figure jackpot at Caesars Palace
- Guest gets lucky hitting jackpot early Sunday morning