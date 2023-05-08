Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Lucky winner takes home big money after hitting jackpot at Paris Las Vegas

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Paris jackpot
Posted at 8:23 PM, May 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-07 23:24:30-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A lucky guest is going home with a big payday.

Caesars Entertainment said that on Wednesday around 11 p.m., a Rewards member hit a Mega Progressive Jackpot while playing Mississippi Stud Poker at Paris Las Vegas.

The winner took home $277,866.

MORE RECENT GAMING WINS:

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH