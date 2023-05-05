Boyd Gaming guests win more than $32 million in April

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Boyd gaming guests were celebrating April showers of money.

That's because the company said at least 16 winners went home and when combined, they won more than $32 million.

Starting on April Fool's Day, there was a big winner for six straight days.

On the first, a visitor bet $25 at the Fremont Hotel and Casino, which turned into a $20,000 jackpot.

The next day, a woman placed a $3 bet on a Crazy Money Deluxe machine at the Gold Coast Hotel and Casino and walked away with $14,000.

Another guest hit a jackpot over $10,000 while playing on a Make That Cash Machine at Main Street Station Casino on April 3.

On April 4, the casino said Susan was playing on a Bao Zhu Zhao Fu machine at Sam's Town Hotel and Gambling Hall. Officials said she turned her $1.76 bet into a payday worth about $11,000.

A guest named Joel bet $1 on a Keo machine at the California Hotel and Casino the next day and ended up winning $10,000.

Meantime, a guest visiting from Iowa stopped by the Fremont casino on April 6. After placing a $6 bet on a Buffalo machine, they took home $11,000.

On April 8, a visitor stopped by the Cannery Casino Hotel. The casino said they won more than $11,000 while playing a Gold Stack 8 machine. Meantime, another guest visiting from Hawaii ended up hitting a jackpot while playing Super Dragon at Main Street Station that was worth more than $10,000.

Boyd Gaming officials said Jeremy visited The Orleans Hotel and Casino Keno Lounge and won $20,000 while playing in the Keno Lounge on April 11. While another guest named "Uncle Jay" celebrated at The Cal on April 14 after winning more than $24,000 while playing a Triple Stars machine.

April 15 ended up being a lucky day for a guest from Hawaii who landed four aces while playing poker at The Cal and won $10,000. The next day, a $32,000 jackpot was hit while a guest played Dancing Drums at the Aliante Casino.

On April 20, a Las Vegas local hit big money and took home more than $138,000 while playing the regional-linked Fortunate Pai Gow Poker at the Suncoast Hotel and Casino. Two days later, guest Naomi won $10,000 after hitting the jackpot on a Quick Hit machine at The Cal.

A guest named Leander visited The Cal on April 24. Casino officials said he turned a $5 spin on a Buffalo machine to a payday worth more than $12,000.

Then, on April 28, a guest won ore than $16,000 playing Splendid Fortunes at the Aliante while a guest at the Suncoast closed out April by hitting a $10,000 jackpot on a Buffalo machine the next day.

