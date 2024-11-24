Local volunteers who help foster kids will present US flag at the Las Vegas Grand Prix

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A group of Las Vegas locals who spend their spare time advocating for foster children will have a place of honor on the Las Vegas Grand Prix circuit Saturday night.

Before the race, the 60 volunteers from CASA will join vocal group Boys II Men on the track to present the American flag during the national anthem.

"CASA volunteers represent the best interest of abused and neglected children in the community" as they help foster children navigate the court system, according to a press release shared with Channel 13.

A few hours before they were scheduled to be on the track, the group posted this video on Facebook showing their excitement to take part in the big event.

These Court Appointed Special Advocates "demonstrate the best of our community and give so much of themselves to advocate for our most vulnerable children," Eighth Judicial District Court Presiding Family Division Judge David Gibson Jr. stated in the prepared release.

"The recognition from the Clark County Commissioners and Formula 1 is valued. Their efforts to honor CASA volunteers and get the word out on the urgent need for CASA volunteers to speak for abused and neglected children takes our message to an exceptional new level."

CASA program organizers hope the exposure of an international event like the Las Vegas Grand Prix will help bring attention to the more than 3,000 foster children in Clark County who each need a CASA volunteer, the release states.

The program is part of the Family Division of Eighth Judicial District Court here in Las Vegas and involves a two-year commitment from each volunteer.

Volunteers are asked to spend approximately two to three hours a week getting to know the children they represent so they can advocate and speak for those children in court, in family and team meetings, and in school.

Those interested in volunteering can learn more at one of CASA's monthly orientations by signing up on casalasvegas.org. You can also call the CASA program at 702-455-CASA (2272).

The Las Vegas Grand Prix starts at 10 p.m., and the national anthem performance is scheduled for 9:44 p.m.