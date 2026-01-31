LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After a well-documented Las Vegas tourism slump in 2025, questions have swirled about how our economy will fare in the new year.

That was the focus of the Vegas Chamber's annual "Preview Las Vegas" event on Friday morning at the Wynn, where local experts said — despite the noise — we're on track for a rebound in 2026. They add that the way to get there is by doubling down on what makes Las Vegas unlike any other city in the world.

Guy Tannenbaum reports the latest on efforts to combat Las Vegas's recent tourism slump:

Local experts optimistic about Las Vegas economy in 2026 amid tourism slump

Las Vegas is undeniably still a worldwide destination, with new numbers showing 54.9 million passengers traveled through Harry Reid International Airport last year — their third-highest total ever, but still a 5.9% drop from a record-setting 2024.

So, what's causing some visitors to stay home?

Jeremy Aguero with Applied Analysis says one key factor is that consumer confidence is the lowest it's been in decades.

"Recognizing that and creating a viable pathway for those folks not only to feel good about being a consumer, but also to feel good about coming to Las Vegas, because they can't see that concert anywhere else," Aguero said.

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority President Steve Hill said that's their goal and what drives his organization's plans for the year.

"When we go through a little bit of a slowdown, we know that hurts everybody," Hill said. "We're doubly committed to overcoming that and making sure the city remains vibrant."

Aguero says leaning into what makes this community special — plus a packed convention calendar — could help turn visitation numbers around in 2026.

"We need to focus, as a community, on 'return on experience,'" Aguero said. "When people come here, they need to say they had the time of their life, and if we do that, they're going to come back."

Channel 13 will continue to keep a close eye on upcoming casino earnings calls, gaming numbers and visitor trends as 2026 rolls on to bring you the latest on what it all means for our economy here in Las Vegas.

Continuing coverage from Channel 13