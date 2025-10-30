'We lost control of the narrative': Las Vegas casino executives address prices amid ongoing tourism slump

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Is Las Vegas still a value? Are prices too high? Can people afford to still come to the valley?

Those are all questions that have been swirling on social media for months. Now, casino executives are admitting that pricing wasn't the most customer-friendly this summer.

"When we think about pricing and things that got everyone's attention, whether it was the infamous bottle of water or a Starbucks coffee at Excalibur that cost $12, shame on us," said Bill Hornbuckle, CEO and President of MGM Resorts. "We should have been more sensitive to the overall experience at a place like Excalibur to those customers. You can't have a $29 room and a $12 coffee. And so, we've gone through the organization. We think, we hope, we believe, and we've price corrected."

Caesars Entertainment CEO Thomas Reeg also pointed out some social media users were focused on the price of one item as opposed to the bigger picture.

"We price hundreds, thousands of items across Vegas every day, from rooms and restaurants to ATM fees to everything you purchase in Vegas, and we're constantly adjusting them," Reeg said. "The value proposition in Vegas stacks up versus just about anywhere that you could want to travel and what you can do while you're in town. The breadth of what's available, you cannot line that up with any city in the world. So we feel fantastic about Las Vegas fundamentally, and we think it won't be very long until that's a story where we'll be talking about remember when? Remember the summer when we talked about a $25 bottle of water? That's not what was driving activity."

When looking at overall activity, booking numbers were down for properties on the Strip in the third quarter, which casino executives predicted during the last quarter.

One example is Caesars Entertainment, which saw overall occupancy numbers go down by 5%. That equates to about 90,000 room nights.

Properties across town got a boost from the LVCVA's Fabulous Five-Day Sale after customers cashed in on discounted hotel rooms, show tickets, and restaurants.

"We sold over 300,000 room nights, nearly doubling our typical pace, reflecting the strong demand that exists for our experiences," Hornbuckle said.

"Our bookings picked up considerably during that sale," Reeg said. "It was effective and know that LVCVA intends this to be an ongoing campaign, so you should expect this not to be one-shot in terms of the messaging around value in Las Vegas."

When looking downtown, loyal customers and locals have helped offset lower visitation numbers.

"There's a strong correlation between visitor volumes downtown and visitor volumes to Las Vegas. And so, visitation on the street is down, which is what kind of impacted what we call destination business," said Keith Smith, President and CEO of Boyd Gaming. "Our Downtown Las Vegas segment, revenues were in line with the prior year, supported by continued strength in play from our Hawaiian customers."

For Red Rock Resorts, business is booming. They reported the highest quarterly net revenue in their company's 49-year history.

"While the Strip relies heavily on tourism, conventions, and hotel-driven revenue, we are anchored by a gaming-centric model. We're focused on a deeply loyal customer base," said Stephen Cootey, Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer, and Treasurer of Red Rock Resorts. "We feel locals offer a stronger value proposition, which is driving more people to our casino, which includes accessible pricing, convenient locations, personalized service, and that continues to resonate not only with our local guests but it's starting to increasingly resonate with our out-of-town guests as well."

According to Smith at Boyd Gaming, locals could have even more spending power in the future.

"The health of the locals market is supported by solid wage growth throughout the Southern Nevada economy. Through August, average weekly wages were up more than 6% over the trailing 12 months, outpacing the national average," Smith told investors. "Over the last 10 years, the local population has grown at twice the national rate, reaching 2.4 million last year and during the same timeframe, per capita income in the Las Vegas valley has grown by more than 5% on an annual basis. Total personal income in Southern Nevada has nearly doubled."

As for the next couple of months, all casino executives said they're expecting business to pick up with events like SEMA, F1, Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year's. However, there are still questions as to how fast business could pick up.

"We're now, what, four months into this step down in leisure demand for Vegas and while we're better than we were in July, we're still not back to where we were on a year-over-year basis," Reeg said. "So that will be the question in 2026, in my ind, is how quick does that recover."

