Destination-wide sale brings increased traffic to Las Vegas sites in effort to beat tourism slump

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We're getting our first look at some of the numbers from the LVCVA's "Fabulous 5-Day Sale," and as far as some early indicators go, the promotion was a success.

The promotional push was designed to draw visitors back to the Strip after months of declining tourism numbers, with more than 160 citywide offers available.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported a seven-month slowdown, with visitor numbers dropping 11.3% compared to last year.

International travelers have been particularly affected, declining 13% in June alone.

Officials say website traffic on VisitLasVegas.com was nearly four times higher than usual. Referrals from the sales page to resort booking engines jumped nearly 120 times a normal week this year.

This campaign also drove more than 7.5 times more booking interest than Black Friday and Cyber Monday combined.

As far as what that means in terms of actual dollars, tourism officials say we'll have to wait and see. The LVCVA said it'll work with resort partners to measure the sale's full economic impact.

WATCH | The tourism slump is something we've been following for months, speaking with officials to find out what can be done. Watch some of our previous coverage here: