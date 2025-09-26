LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Friday marks the final day of Las Vegas' "Fabulous 5-Day Sale," a promotional push designed to draw visitors back to the Strip after months of declining tourism numbers.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reported a seven-month slowdown, with visitor numbers dropping 11.3% compared to last year.

International travelers have been particularly affected, declining 13% in June alone.

Hailey Gravitt spoke to one European visitor who admitted things in Sin City are getting expensive:

'Fabulous 5-Day Sale' ends as tourists admit seeing a recent increase in Vegas prices

"I'm glad you told me about the sale. I haven't booked a hotel yet, so I'll need to see if I can get a deal," said one international tourist.

It isn't just locals looking to score a deal; international travelers are benefiting, bringing business to the Strip.

"I've come to Vegas regularly. It's like my fourth time here. I'm from Germany. I love it. It's a great place. You've got great people," said Fabrice Amberosini, who is visiting from Germany.

"The only thing is sometimes it's too expensive, especially like if you go out for dinner or like get drinks at a bar," the he added. "It's getting out of control, in my opinion. l can see why Vegas is pushing this sale."

With tourism declining, hotels and casinos are increasingly relying on local residents to support the economy.

Caesars Palace is now offering Nevada residents free parking, 25 % off food and drinks, and 15% discounts on rooms through March 2026. Locals need only show a Nevada ID to access these deals.

The success metrics for this week's promotional campaign remain unclear, as the LVCVA has not yet responded to requests for sales data.