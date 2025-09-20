Caesars offers locals 25% off food, drinks as Las Vegas tourism numbers decline

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Tourism may be taking a dip in Las Vegas according to recent numbers, but Caesars Entertainment is betting on the hometown crowd to keep the party going.

Now through Oct. 30, locals get 25% off food and drinks plus free parking at all Caesars resorts. However, the deal only applies Sunday through Thursday.

If you're looking for a getaway without leaving town, there's a 15% discount on rooms through March 2026.

The deals come as city leaders try to boost business, saying Las Vegas is still a value city even as visitor numbers drop. Caesars' campaign put it this way: "You live in the most electrifying city on Earth — why not enjoy it like a VIP?"

"I think they need money from the locals because at first they were thinking, 'oh, we don't need the locals'… but now they're like, 'oh, we need you guys to come back because the tourism is dropping, so we need those extra local dollars,'” one local we spoke to said.

You will need a Nevada ID to cash in though. Blackout dates and restrictions do apply.

